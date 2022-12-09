Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $708,701.60

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00008005 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $47.08 million and approximately $708,701.60 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005762 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002259 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,240 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.