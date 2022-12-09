ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €21.26 ($22.38) and last traded at €21.20 ($22.32). Approximately 41,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.92 ($22.02).

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.27 and a 200 day moving average of €18.47.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

