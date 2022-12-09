Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

ARE opened at C$9.39 on Friday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$9.21 and a one year high of C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.79.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

