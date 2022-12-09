Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $24.32

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $25.43. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 108 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $35,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,737 shares of company stock worth $1,177,340. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,487,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 276,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 84,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

