Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AFL opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.