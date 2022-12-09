agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,718 shares of company stock worth $1,564,386. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in agilon health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

