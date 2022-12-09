AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
