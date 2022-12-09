AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 287,131 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

