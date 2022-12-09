AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Increased to €3.80 by Analysts at Barclays

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €3.40 ($3.58) to €3.80 ($4.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.89) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.80 ($4.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.16) to €3.30 ($3.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.80 ($4.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.81) to €2.80 ($2.95) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.64.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Articles

