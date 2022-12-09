Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.99

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Air China Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

