Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Airbnb by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,241 shares of company stock worth $93,485,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

