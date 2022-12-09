Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.28 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.23-$5.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.93 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

