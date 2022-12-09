Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.87

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 106759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
