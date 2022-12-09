Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AA opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

