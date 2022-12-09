Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00005481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $178.21 million and $1.98 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 188,874,085 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

