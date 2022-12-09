Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.52

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.52 and traded as high as C$16.58. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 459 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The company has a market cap of C$626.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

