Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.42

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.42 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 45973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of C$877.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

