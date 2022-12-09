Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $43.83 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00056839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,537,503 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,147,076 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

