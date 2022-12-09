Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $43.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00056749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025841 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,537,968 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,147,542 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

