Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) COO Joseph Vernachio Sells 5,693 Shares

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $16,338.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $19.69.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.