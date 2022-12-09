Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) COO Joseph Vernachio Sells 5,693 Shares

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $16,338.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Allbirds Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $19.69.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.