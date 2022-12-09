Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $115.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.09.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
ALGT opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $195.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.