Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $115.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $195.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

