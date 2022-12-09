Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ALGM stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

