Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Himalaya Capital Management LLC

Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 17.8% of Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

