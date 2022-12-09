AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AMCX. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.44.
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
