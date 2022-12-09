AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMCX. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.44.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

