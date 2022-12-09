Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

Amdocs stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,901. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.