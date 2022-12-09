American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 175.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

