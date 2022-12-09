Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $109.68 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.68 million and $79,036.98 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00006435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10808825 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,554.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

