Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,192.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 80,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 73,981 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 6,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.47.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $285.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.80. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

