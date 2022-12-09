Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Stock Up 17.3 %

ANRGF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.