Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $187.66.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

