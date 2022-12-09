Analysts’ New Coverage for December 9th (AAMC, AGIL, AKBA, ALIT, AMPE, AROC, ARR, ATRWF, AVGO, AVGR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, December 9th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

National Bankshares, Inc. began coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR). National Bankshares, Inc. issued a buy rating and a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK). They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). They issued a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG). They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.