Analysts Set AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Target Price at $30.60

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXAHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AXA from €30.00 ($31.58) to €32.00 ($33.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXA from €29.00 ($30.53) to €30.50 ($32.11) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($27.37) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AXA from €31.50 ($33.16) to €32.50 ($34.21) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $33.20.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.