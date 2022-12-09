AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Stock Position Lowered by Merk Investments LLC

Merk Investments LLC lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 2.3% of Merk Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Merk Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $18,479,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 729,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU opened at $18.98 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

