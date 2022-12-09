Ankr Price Reaches $0.0213 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $205.53 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.021149 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $13,167,961.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

