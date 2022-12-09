Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.01 Million (aBNBc)

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has traded up 19,335% against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $289.48 or 0.01682363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and approximately $25.90 worth of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Profile

The Reddit community for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official Twitter account is @ankr. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is 282.8242634 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/earn/stake/.”

