AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.06

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.06 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 59.27 ($0.72). AO World shares last traded at GBX 58.25 ($0.71), with a volume of 530,232 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on AO. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.74. The company has a market capitalization of £325.95 million and a PE ratio of -43.46.

In other news, insider John Roberts bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,124 ($6,248.02).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

