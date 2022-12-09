Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Increased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 429.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $49,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 357.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.63.

NYSE AON traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $306.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

