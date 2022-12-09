APENFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $130.01 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $130.01 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00503539 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.12 or 0.30097982 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

