Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $5.02 Million in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,433,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,510,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CHEAU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Chenghe Acquisition Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

