Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 81,911 Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,911 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of AMCIW stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.