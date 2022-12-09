Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 8,247,207 Shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its stake in Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,212,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247,207 shares during the quarter. Allego makes up 0.7% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Allego worth $97,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Allego during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLG stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Allego has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allego in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allego in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allego currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

