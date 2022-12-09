Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 954,823 Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its holdings in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,823 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in HCM Acquisition were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HCM Acquisition by 320.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Get HCM Acquisition alerts:

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCMAU opened at $10.23 on Friday. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.