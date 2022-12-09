Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Trims Stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,342 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 2.8% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 796,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 203.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 524,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition alerts:

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.