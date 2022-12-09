Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

AIF opened at $12.32 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

