Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
AIF opened at $12.32 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
