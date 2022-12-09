Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.99. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 4,010 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.