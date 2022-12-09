ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.99

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.99 and traded as high as C$18.04. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$17.76, with a volume of 3,230,174 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.46.
ARC Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.99.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.