Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.77

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 17748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

About Arcellx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,360,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

