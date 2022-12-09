Ardor Market Cap Reaches $75.75 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $75.75 million and $1.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00078691 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00056509 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009899 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025488 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001517 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005108 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000258 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
