Argus Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Sell

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

