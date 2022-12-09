Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.73 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Ark has a market cap of $43.08 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005739 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,646,660 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

