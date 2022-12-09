Ark Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $43.93 million and $4.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005759 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,643,278 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

